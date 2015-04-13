SHANGHAI, April 13 China is investigating the former chairman of Ningbo Port Group, manager of one of the world's busiest ports, the country's top graft-busting body said, naming the latest target of an anti-corruption drive ordered by President Xi Jinping.

Xu Huajiang, who resigned from the firm last month, is being investigated on "suspicion of serious violations of the law", according to a brief statement by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) on its website on Monday.

In China, "serious violations of the law" usually connotes graft. The CCDI did not provide additional details.

Ningbo Port is the world's sixth busiest based on 2013 container throughput volume, according to the World Shipping Council.

China's campaign against corruption has taken down a slew of high-ranking "tigers" to lowly officials, including former domestic security tsar Zhou Yongkang. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)