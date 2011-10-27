TOKYO Oct 27 Nintendo Co Ltd tumbled
to a 19.6 billion yen ($258 million) operating loss for the
July-September period, worse than it forecast and falling short
of market expectations
The figure compares with a profit of 30.89 billion yen
profit in the same period last year.
The games giant with the Super Mario franchise also slashed
its full-year operating profit forecast to just 1 billion yen
from 35 billion yen.
Nintendo has been battling growing competition from
smartphones and tablets, but this quarter also faced a massive
hit from the soaring yen, which has crushed the value of profits
repatriated from abroad, especially the euro zone.
($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Miyoung Kim)