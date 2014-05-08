BRIEF-Ascent Global announces new vice president of strategic accounts for Marisol International
* Ascent global logistics announces new vice president of strategic accounts for marisol international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 8 Nintendo Co Ltd Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said on Thursday he plans to introduce a new kind of games console and software for emerging markets as early as next year, rather than launch existing hardware such as its Wii U or 3DS.
Iwata told Reuters in an interview following an analyst briefing that Nintendo would offer new hardware for countries such as China, oriented towards consumers with lower incomes and less gaming experience than those in developed countries.
Nintendo released its full-year earnings on Wednesday, booking its third year in the red after disappointing sales of its Wii U home games console. (Reporting by Sophie Knight)
* Ascent global logistics announces new vice president of strategic accounts for marisol international Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euronet worldwide proposes to acquire moneygram for $15.20 per share
* Noi was $17.4 million for q4 of 2016, compared to $16.5 million for q4 of 2015