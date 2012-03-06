March 6 Nintendo Co Ltd has sold
4.5 million 3DS hand-held consoles in the United States since
the device went on sale a year ago -- sales nearly twice as fast
as those of its last hand-held console, the DS, the company said
on Tuesday.
Nintendo also said it had sold more than $1.2 billion worth
of games, hardware and accessories since the launch of the
glasses-free 3D gadget last year. That compares with $540
million in sales related to the DS in its first year in stores.
Sales of the 3DS slumped shortly after it came out, forcing
the company to slash its price by about 30 percent less than six
months later and to start taking a loss on each device,
something it had prided itself on avoiding in the past.
Nintendo's executive vice president of sales and marketing,
Scott Moffitt, said in an interview that Nintendo's 3DS sales
were within the company's expectations.
"We probably would have expected a different pathway than it
did, but when you look back over the year, the system is
delivering on its promises," Moffitt said.
Nintendo will launch its Wii U console, a successor to the
phenomenally successful Wii, at the year-end in Japan, the
United States, Australia and Europe, after showing a final
version at the E3 games show in Los Angeles in June.
Nintendo shares closed down 2.4 percent in Japan on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Liana B. Baker; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)