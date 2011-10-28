TOKYO Oct 28 Shares in Nintendo Co Ltd
rose 6 percent on Friday after the company maintained
its 100 yen per share dividend forecast despite revising its
annual earnings outlook to its first ever net loss.
The games company's announcement that it expects new
third-party software enabling in-game purchases to be available
early next year for its 3DS handheld games device also likely
supported the stock, analysts said.
Shares in Nintendo, the creator of the Super Mario
franchise, closed up 6 percent at 11,780 yen compared with a 1.4
percent rise in the Nikkei average .
"It was mildly positive that they maintained their dividend
forecast," said Takeshi Koyama, an analyst at Mizuho Securities
in Tokyo. "There were no big surprises at the investor
conference, but at least they have concrete plans for
microtransactions."
In-game microtransactions allow consumers to buy small
virtual items, which range from outfits for an avatar to plants
for an online garden or extra game content, while they are
playing a game.
"We expect such games to be available from third parties
early next year, although I don't want to say in what form,
because it is up to the publishers to announce it," Nintendo
President Satoru Iwata told an analysts' conference on Friday.
The microtransaction business model has helped mobile game
firms DeNA and Gree rack up huge profits.
Nintendo's stock has fallen by about half since the
financial year began on April 1, after the 3DS launch flopped
amid growing competition from smartphones and tablets.
Sales of the 3DS rose to 2.36 million units in the
July-September period, compared with 710,000 units in the
previous quarter, after the company slashed prices by up to 40
percent in August, but are still a long way off the 16 million
target for the year.
Nintendo is also taking a big hit from the soaring yen,
particularly against the euro . It said on Thursday it
would take a 52.4 billion yen ($691 million) charge after
reassessing its assets denominated in foreign currencies as of
the end of September, and revised its annual outlook to its
first ever net loss.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Michael Watson)