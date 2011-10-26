TOKYO Oct 26 Nintendo Co is expected to post a recurring loss of about 100 billion yen ($1.32 billion) in the first half ending on Sept. 30, much worse than the 55 billion loss the company has forecast, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition on Wednesday.
Shares of the Japanese games maker plunged more than 7.5 percent at one point after the news, to 10,800 yen.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.