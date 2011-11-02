BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* Motiva had accused Nintendo of infringing to make Wii
* Final decision due in March
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Nintendo Co 7974.OS has won a preliminary ruling that it did not infringe two patents owned by a tiny company called Motiva LLC in making its popular Wii, according to an initial ruling issued on Wednesday.
A judge at the International Trade Commission said that Nintendo did not infringe two Motiva patents in making the Wii video game. That preliminary decision will be reviewed by the commission and can be accepted or changed. The final decision is due in March.
Motiva LLC had claimed that the Nintendo Wii infringed their patent for systems to track a user's position and body movement. Nintendo denied the assertion.
"Nintendo has a long history of developing innovative products while respecting the intellectual property rights of others," said Nintendo General Counsel Rick Flamm in an email statement. "Nintendo is confident that, if the full International Trade Commission reviews the decision, it will reach the same outcome."
Motiva did not immediately respond to an email request for comment or attempts to reach it through its lawyer.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-743. It is Motiva, LLC v. Nintendo Co, Ltd.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Bernard Orr)
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.