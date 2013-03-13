By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, March 13 A federal jury in New York on
Wednesday found that video game company Nintendo Co
infringed an inventor's 3-D display technology patent with its
handheld 3DS videogame system.
The jury awarded the inventor, Seijiro Tomita, $30.2 million
in compensatory damages.
The patent relates to technology that Tomita developed for
providing 3-D images without the need for 3-D glasses.
In opening arguments last month, Tomita's attorney, Joe
Diamante, told the jury in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that
Nintendo used technology that Tomita developed for its 3DS.
Tomita is a former longtime Sony Corp employee.
But Scott Lindvall, a defense attorney for the Super Mario
Bros franchise creator, argued that the 3DS doesn't use key
aspects of Tomita's patent.
Lindvall also said a 2003 meeting with Nintendo officials
that Tomita cited in his argument was merely one of several the
company held with vendors selling 3-D display technology.
Tomita, 58, sued Nintendo and its U.S. unit in 2011 for
patent infringement. Tomita was not present in the courtroom on
Wednesday.
"We are thankful to the jurors for their diligence and hard
work," Diamante said in an e-mail after the verdict. "It has
been a honor to represent Mr. Tomita and to protect his
invention."
Lindvall declined to comment following the verdict. Nintendo
officials were not immediately available for comment.