July 11 New mobile game Pokemon Go has become an
overnight sensation with U.S. fans but also played a role in
armed robberies in Missouri, the discovery of a body in Wyoming
and minor injuries to fans distracted by the app, officials and
news media reported on Monday.
The "augmented reality" game based on the 1990s Japanese
franchise surged to the top of Apple Inc's app charts
over the weekend. Gamers use their mobile devices to find and
capture virtual Pokemon characters such as cuddly yellow Pikachu
at various real-life locations.
Five days after its release, the game now is on more Android
phones than dating app Tinder, and its rate of daily active
users was neck and neck with social network Twitter, according
to analytics firm SimilarWeb.
Highlighting a dark side to its popularity, the game was
used by four teens in Missouri to lure nearly a dozen victims
into armed robberies, police and media reports said.
Police warned players to be vigilant when using smartphones
and other mobile devices to search for characters in the game.
"When you're involved in a game and not paying attention to
what's going on around you, your situational awareness can go
down," Greensboro, North Carolina police officer Ben Wingfield
told local television.
Developed by Pokemon Company International, Niantic Inc and
Nintendo Co Ltd, the game uses the GPS mapping and
camera systems on players' devices.
"We encourage all people playing Pokemon Go to be aware of
their surroundings and to play with friends when going to new or
unfamiliar places," Pokemon Company International and Niantic
said in an emailed statement.
Police in O'Fallon, a suburb of St. Louis, said they
arrested the four teens on Sunday after a robbery victim called
police from a convenience store.
"Using the geolocation feature of the Pokemon Go app, the
robbers were able to anticipate the location and level of
seclusion of unwitting victims," O'Fallon police Sergeant Bill
Stringer said in a release.
Social media buzzed with reports of players who suffered
minor injuries from tripping and falling while glued to their
cell phones and minor incidents while driving and looking for
Pokemon.
"I catch myself almost walking into things, so I've kind of
started playing a little bit less in the street," said Henry
Mendez, 32, a parking valet from Los Angeles.
The game was the most downloaded free app on Apple's app
store while Nintendo's shares surged nearly 25 percent for their
biggest daily gains in history after Pokemon Go's takeoff.
Shayla Wiggins, 19, was searching for a water-based Pokemon
character near Riverton, Wyoming when she discovered a body near
a bridge, where a man is thought to have drowned in shallow
water, according to media reports.
"I probably would have never went down there if it weren't
for this game," Wiggins told CNN.
