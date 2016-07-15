TOKYO, July 15 The head of the developer behind
Nintendo Co Ltd's Pokemon GO said he wanted to launch
the smash-hit mobile game in roughly 200 countries and regions
"relatively soon" and was working on bolstering server capacity
to enable the wider rollout.
"Why limit it?" John Hanke, chief executive of Niantic,
which developed Pokemon GO jointly with Nintendo affiliate
Pokemon Company, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
The game, which marries a classic 20-year old franchise with
augmented reality, has been launched just in five countries
including the United States, Britain and Germany.
Shares in Nintendo have surged 77 percent to a six-year high
in just over a week on the game's success, adding $15 billion in
market value.
Hanke declined to go into a detailed timeframe for further
rollouts but noted that the company's first location-based
augmented reality game Ingress had taken a month or two to reach
that number of markets.
He confirmed that the game would soon be coming to Japan and
that he expects "ultimately to launch" the game in South Korea,
where Google's mapping functions are restricted due to security
issues with North Korea.
Hanke said the company is working on the mapping issue.
"There are solutions to that," he said.
Regarding China, he said it is technically possible to
launch the game there, but noted that there are regulations that
have to be considered. He declined to comment further on a
potential China rollout.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)