are seeing a jump in sales of mobile charging equipment since
Pokemon GO was released in the United States two weeks ago and
are now looking for more ways to drive potential customers into
stores through the wildly popular game.
AT&T Inc, GameStop Corp and RadioShack are all
seeing a bump in sales of mobile chargers and in some cases
charging cases since the game went live on July 6, with GameStop
reporting a 45 percent jump in sales and Radio Shack seeing a 50
percent increase, executives told Reuters.
Encouraged by the early boost in sales, the retailers are
using social media, free charging stations, and even
old-fashioned lemonade stands to draw nearby gamers into their
stores.
The augmented reality game from Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd
, where players walk around real-life neighborhoods to
hunt down virtual cartoon characters visible only on their
smartphone screens, had more than 65 million users in the U.S.
just seven days after it debuted.
While the game is not yet open to consumer brands looking to
advertise in alternate reality, GameStop, RadioShack and Sprint
Corp are finding ways to capitalize on the frenzy around
the game to get players into their stores. It's no small feat at
a time when brick and mortar retailers are struggling to compete
with the likes of Amazon.com Inc.
For retailers like RadioShack, which has been testing
beacons in some stores to send passersby texts about a
promotion, Pokemon could present an alternative, said Michael
Tatelman, RadioShack's chief revenue and marketing officer.
The question, however, is will the frenzy last, Tatelman
asked.
"There is something great about 'go in and chase this
monster into your store,'" he said. "The question is will it
stay compelling," said Tatelman.
FUELING THE FRENZY
To take advantage of the Pokemon Go craze, RadioShack, which
sold some of its stores to hedge fund Standard General after
filing for bankruptcy in 2015, has used social media, including
Facebook, to promote specials on mobile chargers since the game
has a tendency to use up power quickly.
Sprint, which is also discounting chargers, has sent out
training literature to its associates so that each of its 2,000
stores in the U.S. has a "Pokemon Go Expert" who can help
beginner players understand the game.
Its store managers have taken matters into their own hands,
in some instances setting up lemonade stands at "Poke Stops,"
located near Sprint stores. "Poke Stops" are randomly selected
spots where gamers grab new Pokemon balls to increase their
level of power within their game.
An hour after Sprint tweeted that one store in Louisville,
Kentucky, was a Poke Stop, a busload of children and parents
showed up to catch Pokemon and buy accessories, said Katey
Chamblin, director of sales operations at Sprint.
GameStop, which sells Pokemon gear as well as video games,
posted on its Web site a list of its stores which are Poke Stops
and Poke Gyms, where players can train and battle their Pokemon,
said Eric Bright, director of merchandising at GameStop. Poke
Gym, like Poke Stops, are locations that are determined by the
game's programmers.
Additionally, the retailer purchased Pokecoins in the app to
cash in for "lures" to attract Pokemon to 50 of its stores and
is doing so again this weekend.
GameStop has seen an 115 percent increase in Pokemon related
collectables, such as Pokemon cards and accessories, and a 133
percent increase in these sales in stores that are Poke Stops or
Poke Gyms since the game launched, the company said.
In August, GameStop will offer limited inventories of a
Pokemon bracelet, which vibrates when the wearer is near a
monster. GameStop's pre-ordered bracelets, which retail for
about $40, sold out even before the game went live and now are
available on eBay for more than $100, the company said.
Shares of GameStop are up 14 percent since July 6, when
Pokemon Go debuted, while shares of AT&T are down 1 percent and
Sprint shares are up 1 percent.
