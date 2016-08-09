(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Jeffrey Dastin
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Top video game companies,
caught off-guard by the runaway success of Pokemon Go, are
wrestling with how to play catch-up to the augmented reality app
that has become a worldwide phenomenon.
Nearly a dozen executives at companies from Sony Corp
to Angry Birds-creator Rovio said Pokemon Go would be a
tough act to follow, and some even said a challenge would not be
worth it. Gamers should not expect the quick release of a rival
app anytime soon, some said.
On mobile devices, players search for and capture cartoon
characters from the Pokemon franchise - displayed in the real
world, using the live view from a smartphone camera. Pokemon Go
has been the most downloaded mobile game since its July release.
Executives said hundreds of game developers at their
companies are playing to understand how it has captivated
audiences.
"Today is not the right moment to release an (augmented
reality) experience," said Neil Young, chief executive of mobile
game developer N3twork Inc and a former group general manager at
Electronic Arts Inc. "That moment is sort of reserved, I
think, for Pokemon Go."
Some executives said they would not copy the game because it
was a fad driven by the Pokemon brand and that it lacked social
features, such as letting players talk and collaborate on a
hunt.
The success in getting players onto their feet was seen as
brilliant but difficult to replicate, and the deft use of
mapping technology also sets a high bar.
Pokemon Go developer Niantic Inc, spun off from Google Inc
, had no comment.
Analysts calculate the game is on track to earn between $200
million and $500 million in revenue in one year. The higher
figure would rank Pokemon Go in the top 20 grossing mobile games
in history, said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush
Securities.
"We're just sort of scratching the surface of what we're
going to see" in augmented reality, said David Haddad, president
of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Warner Bros is
in the early stages of developing augmented reality games but
had no plans to announce a new title.
Zynga Inc is still studying what to do in the
space, Chief Executive Frank Gibeau said in an interview.
"Pokemon has really shown new paths and new ways to grow that's
very exciting for customers, players, developers," he said.
The Pokemon Company, partly owned by Nintendo Co Ltd
, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pokemon games
and their menagerie, led by the rabbit-like Pikachu. It has
generations of fans.
That brand power is tough to match, said Richard Marks,
senior researcher at Sony Interactive Entertainment, comparing
Pokemon Go to an augmented reality animal game for PlayStation
Portable called Invizimals.
"Lizard No.3 or Lizard No.4; it doesn't get you that
excited. You need it to be Pikachu," he said comparing the two
games.
Copying a hit mobile game is an unofficial industry
tradition. While a clone of Pokemon Go in China has been
reported, big gaming studios typically take months longer to
make a copy. In this case, rivals also lack the extensive
location services expertise of Pokemon Go-developer Niantic,
whose chief executive helped develop Google Earth.
However, some gaming executives do not believe Pokemon Go is
the future of gaming. Mobile scavenger hunts require physical
activity and could be a hard sell to most video game players.
"It's not easy to get people off of their couches," said
Wilhelm Taht, executive vice president of games at Angry
Birds-creator Rovio Entertainment Ltd. "There have been a lot of
tries in this area before."
Nintendo got people on their feet with its Wii console
offering virtual tennis, for example, but players remained in
front of their televisions.
The most sustainable games immerse people in a virtual
world, said Walter Driver, chief executive of gaming company
Scopely, which does not have plans to develop location-based
games.
"We're focused more on creating universes in your pocket
that you can spend time in," he said.
There is one area that offers a clear opportunity for rivals
or for improvement in a new version of the game, industry
executives said. Some of the most popular games have united
players in virtual teams, building camaraderie.
"The game needs to be more social... where you can have
group goals and possibly chat when you hunt for a Pokemon," said
MySpace creator and now CEO of mobile games studio SGN Games
Inc, Chris DeWolfe.
(Additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and
Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; editing by Peter Henderson, Jonathan
Weber and Bernard Orr)