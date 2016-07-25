By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 25
videogame maker Nintendo will fall have quadrupled in
the past week following a major rally sparked by the wild
popularity of its Pokemon GO smartphone game.
Short interest in Nintendo stood at $1.2 billion on Monday
and was climbing ahead of the company's first-quarter report on
Wednesday, according to financial analytics firm S3.
Bets by short sellers against Nintendo had remained low in
mid-July while the company's stock surged more than 100 percent
over seven sessions.
The new interest from short sellers coincides with a
sell-off that began last week and gained steam on Monday with an
18 percent slump, the biggest one-day drop in Nintendo shares
since 1990.
On Friday, the Kyoto-based gaming company said income from
the game would be limited and that it did not plan to revise its
earnings outlook.
Nintendo's stock more than doubled in mid-July as the
augmented reality smartphone game captivated fans around the
world, with 21 million active U.S. users in under two weeks of
its launch.
Daily usage of the Pokemon smartphone app in the United
States peaked on July 14, according to a report last week by
SurveyMonkey.
Nintendo owns a 32 percent stake in affiliate Pokemon
Company, which owns the licensing rights to the game.
Even with Monday's decline, Nintendo's shares are still up
some 60 percent compared with levels before the game's July 6
launch in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, adding
nearly $12 billion in market value.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)