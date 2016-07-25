TOKYO, July 25 Shares of Nintendo Co
tumbled as much as 16.5 percent early on Monday after the
company said smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a
limited impact on its earnings.
Nintendo said after the market closed on Friday that it had
already factored in anticipated revenues from its Pokemon GO
Plus device - an accessory worn on the wrist to alert players of
nearby monsters to catch - and that it had no plans to revise
its annual earnings forecasts for now.
Nintendo said affiliate Pokemon Co receives licensing and
fees from the game's developer, Niantic Inc, and that profits at
Nintendo from those revenues were limited.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)