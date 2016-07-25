TOKYO, July 25 Shares of Nintendo Co tumbled as much as 16.5 percent early on Monday after the company said smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a limited impact on its earnings.

Nintendo said after the market closed on Friday that it had already factored in anticipated revenues from its Pokemon GO Plus device - an accessory worn on the wrist to alert players of nearby monsters to catch - and that it had no plans to revise its annual earnings forecasts for now.

Nintendo said affiliate Pokemon Co receives licensing and fees from the game's developer, Niantic Inc, and that profits at Nintendo from those revenues were limited. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)