(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Nintendo reports on Wednesday, not
Tuesday)
* Shares fall by as much as 18 pct, nearly down by daily
limit
* Shares are still up some 60 pct since game's launch
TOKYO, July 25 Shares of Nintendo Co
tumbled as much as 18 percent early on Monday after the company
said smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a limited
impact on its earnings.
Nintendo said after the market closed on Friday that it had
already factored in anticipated revenues from its Pokemon GO
Plus device - an accessory worn on the wrist to alert players of
nearby monsters to catch - and that it had no plans to revise
its annual earnings forecasts for now.
Nintendo said its affiliate Pokemon Co receives licensing
and fees from the game's developer, Niantic Inc, and that
profits at Nintendo from those revenues would be limited.
The company, which owns 32 percent of Pokemon Co, is due to
report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
The phenomenal success of Pokemon GO has triggered massive
buying in Nintendo shares and even with Monday's decline, the
shares are still up some 60 percent compared with levels prior
to the game's July 6 launch in the United States, Australia and
New Zealand.
Nintendo shares were down 17.6 percent in mid-morning trade,
a slide of 4,965 yen - just shy of the daily limit of 5,000 yen
for the stock.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Junko Fujita; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim and Edwina Gibbs)