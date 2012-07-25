TOKYO, July 25 Nintendo Co Ltd said on Wednesday it posted a smaller first-quarter loss helped by income from software, although diminished sales of its games consoles weighed on results.

The creator of the Super Mario franchise posted an operating loss of 10.3 billion yen ($132 million) f or the three months ended June 30 compared with a loss of 37.7 billion yen a year earlier. That was better than an average loss forecast of 20.6 billion yen from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full business year to next March, Nintendo stuck with a forecast for operating profit to rebound to 35 b illion yen. The company expects sales of new software titles such as the latest version of Dragon Quest from Square Enix to underpin income.

That forecast compares with a consensus forecast of a 32 billion yen profit from 21 analysts.

