TOKYO Jan 30 Nintendo Co Ltd cut its
earnings outlook, forecasting an annual loss of 20 billion yen
($220 million) in the year to March compared with its previous
forecast of 20 billion yen in profit, as lacklustre sales of its
new Wii U games console failed to revive earnings growth at the
creator of Super Mario.
The new estimate was far below a consensus estimate of 12.1
billion yen profit from 19 analysts.
In the nine months ended Dec. 31, the Japanese gaming
company posted an operating loss of 5.86 billion yen ($64.5
million) compared with a loss of 16.4 billion yen a year
earlier.