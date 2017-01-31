UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSAKA Jan 31 Nintendo Co Ltd cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March to 20 billion yen ($176 million) from 30 billion yen, though a weaker yen and revenue from mobile gaming helped the videogames maker to its first quarterly profit in a year.
October-December profit reached 32.3 billion yen from 33.5 billion yen a year earlier, the Japanese firm said on Tuesday.
That compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 30.71 billion yen drawn from six analyst forecasts. ($1 = 113.6300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources