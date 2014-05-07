UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO May 7 Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Wednesday said it expects to return to profit in the current business year after three straight years of losses, helped by a series of new video games for its Wii U console.
The game maker forecast operating profit of 40 billion yen ($394 million) for the year ending March 2015, much better than the 21.2 billion yen mean estimate of 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The forecast would reverse a 46.43 billion yen loss for the year ended March 31.
Shares of Nintendo closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the announcement, compared with a 2.9 percent decline in the benchmark Nikkei index. ($1 = 101.5550 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources