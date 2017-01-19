UPDATE 2-Goldman Sachs files $1 bln countersuit against Indonesian businessman
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's Nintendo said it will release an Android version of its first ever Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc's iPhone in December.
The Japanese company announced the planned launch on through its Twitter feed. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it would not frustrate the process of triggering Article 50 - the legal process for leaving the European Union - after a court upheld a ruling that parliament must vote on its approval.