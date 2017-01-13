TOKYO Jan 13 Nintendo Co Ltd will
launch the Switch, its first new game console in about four
years, on March 3 for $299.99 in the United States and 29,980
yen in Japan, the video game maker said on Friday.
The price of the Nintendo Switch, a hybrid home console and
handheld device, compares with the $299.99 in the U.S. and the
25,000 yen in Japan that it costs for the firm's existing Wii U
console.
Shares of Nintendo were down 3 percent after the
announcement.
