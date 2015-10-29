* Launch delayed to March 2016 from previous plan of
end-2015
* Nintendo shares slide 10 pct, reversing early gains
* Mobile gaming partner DeNA shares plunge 19 pct
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nintendo Co on
Thursday pushed back the much-awaited launch of its videogame
service for smartphones by a few months to March 2016,
disappointing gaming fans as well as investors who drove its
shares down by more than 10 percent.
Under a strategy announced by its previous chief executive,
who died of cancer earlier this year, Nintendo had said it would
introduce its first smartphone games by the end of 2015. Fans
and investors had hoped it would include its best-selling
videogame franchise Mario in the first lineup.
Chief Executive Tatsumi Kimishima, a former banker who
succeeded Satoru Iwata, said the delay would help Nintendo
concentrate on selling its existing consoles and game software
during the year-end holiday season.
"The year-end is traditionally our peak season for sales,"
told a packed news conference, when asked about the delay. "This
way, we'd be able to introduce our new applications after the
holiday season is over."
He avoided commenting on whether Mario would come to
smartphones, instead introducing a new social networking
service-style application called "Miitomo" which would be
available in March.
The news knocked Nintendo's shares down more than 10 percent
in morning trade, erasing earlier gains. DeNA Co,
Nintendo's mobile gaming partner, fell as much as 19 percent.
Kimishima must avoid cannibalising traditional console sales
at the same time as pushing aggressively into the rapidly
growing mobile gaming segment. On Wednesday, Nintendo reported a
weaker-than-expected operating profit for the July-September
quarter on tepid sales of game software.
"This (move into mobile gaming) is a sea change for them and
there may be some growing pains like this along the way," said
Gavin Parry, managing director of Hong Kong-based brokerage
Parry International Trade.
Former CEO Iwata, credited with broadening the appeal of
videogames, died of cancer in July just months after deciding to
enter mobile gaming despite years of resisting investor calls
for such a move.
