LOS ANGELES, June 5 Nintendo Co Ltd took the wraps off the successor to its groundbreaking Wii gaming console on Tuesday, announcing the "Wii U" will carry video content from Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc , Google Inc's YouTube and Hulu.

The company also unveiled a native version of its venerable "Super Mario" game.

The Wii U, which Nintendo hopes will help it regain its perch at the pinnacle of gaming industry hardware, comes in time for the holidays and can support two "GamePad" tablet-like controllers. (Reporting By Liana Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)