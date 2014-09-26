Sept 25Nio Inc :

* Said on Thurdsay that Robert Rong and close associates transferred his part of a loan to Nio, including the right to convert the loan into 6,600,000 shares in Nio at a conversion price of 0.50 Norwegian crowns

* Said after this transaction, Robert Rong and close associates reduced its holding of shares in Nio including warrants and conversion rights from 16.06 pct to 11.89 pct of the outstanding shares in Nio

