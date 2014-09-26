Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 25Nio Inc :
* Said on Thurdsay that Robert Rong and close associates transferred his part of a loan to Nio, including the right to convert the loan into 6,600,000 shares in Nio at a conversion price of 0.50 Norwegian crowns
* Said after this transaction, Robert Rong and close associates reduced its holding of shares in Nio including warrants and conversion rights from 16.06 pct to 11.89 pct of the outstanding shares in Nio
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)