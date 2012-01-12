(Follows alerts)
Jan 13 Nippon Steel Corp's crude
steel production is expected to decline by over 7 percent for
the current fiscal year ending March 31, on a strong yen and the
Thailand floods, Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.
For the full year, the company expects to record production
of about 30.03 million to 30.13 million tons, lower than its
earlier crude steel production estimate of 31 million tons, the
daily said.
Japan's blast furnace steelmakers have been focusing more on
exports to emerging markets to offset sluggish domestic
demand. But the yen's sharp rise has hurt their profitability,
the newspaper said.
Reconstruction from the Japan earthquake has been slow,
forcing steelmakers to reduce output. Domestic steel inventories
have also remained high due to Thai floods and other factors,
Nikkei said.
Crude steel production at rival steelmaker JFE Steel Corp, a
unit of JFE Holdings Inc, is also expected to fall 6
percent to 27 million this fiscal, The Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)