TOKYO, Sept 2 Nippon Life Insurance Co thinks
the dollar could fall to 110-115 yen this fiscal year as risks
to the global economy heighten, and it is ready to buy the U.S.
currency around those levels, a top executive said in an
interview on Wednesday.
Hiroshi Ozeki, chief investment officer at Japan's biggest
life insurer, also said that Japanese share prices could fall
further in the near term but that the company sees current
levels as a good bargain-hunting opportunity.
