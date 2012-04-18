UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nippon Sheet Glass said on Wednesday that its President and CEO Craig Naylor will resign and that company director Keiji Yoshikawa replace him.
The company did not give a specific reason for the resignation in its statement.
Former DuPont executive Naylor, who Nippon Sheet Glass said will remain with the company as a board member until June, had been appointed President and CEO in June 2010, becoming one of the few foreigners to lead a major Japanese firm. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.