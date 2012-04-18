TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nippon Sheet Glass said on Wednesday that its President and CEO Craig Naylor will resign and that company director Keiji Yoshikawa replace him.

The company did not give a specific reason for the resignation in its statement.

Former DuPont executive Naylor, who Nippon Sheet Glass said will remain with the company as a board member until June, had been appointed President and CEO in June 2010, becoming one of the few foreigners to lead a major Japanese firm. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)