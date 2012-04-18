UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, April 18 Nippon Sheet Glass Co has no Olympus-like skeletons hiding in its closet, Chairman Katsuji Fujimoto said on Wednesday, following the resignation of its president.
The differences in opinion that led to the resignation of President and Chief Executive Craig Naylor included what to prioritise in product development and management organisation, Fujimoto told reporters.
A loss cover-up spanning a decade at Olympus Corp came to light after the endoscope and camera maker dismissed its British CEO Michael Woodford in October. (Reporting by James Topham; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.