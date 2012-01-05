TOKYO Jan 5 Nippon Steel Corp said on Thursday it plans to book an 84.6 billion yen ($1.10 billion) appraisal loss on its shareholdings for the October-December third quarter, adding that it would report its assessment of its full-year earnings forecast on Jan. 27. ($1 = 76.7400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)