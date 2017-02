TOKYO, April 2 Nippon Steel Corp said on Monday it has revalued its appraisal loss on its shareholdings for the year ended March 31 to 3.8 billion yen ($46.2 million), much less than the 84.6 billion yen Japan's No.1 steel maker it had booked previously. ($1 = 82.2950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka)