* No sign of strong pick-up in China demand-Nippon Steel
* Nippon Steel's FY15/16 steel output dips 6 pct
* JEF eyes small rise in FY16/17 production to 28 mln T
(Adds quotes, earnings and Usiminas comments)
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, April 28 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, the world's second-largest steelmaker, expects
the rapid rise in Asian steel prices is unsustainable given the
increase in China's steel output and exports in March, an
executive said on Thursday.
The global steel industry has been struggling with
overcapacity and sluggish demand in the world's top buyer,
China.
China's steel prices have surged 45 percent so far this
year, fuelled by tighter supply due to shutdowns in the past
year, but industry officials have raised doubts that the rally
will continue.
"There is no clear sign of a strong pick-up in China's local
demand," Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Toshiharu Sakae
told a news conference. "We don't expect run-up to continue at
the recent pace."
China's steel production hit a record high of 70.65 million
tonnes in March, amounting to 834 million tonnes on an
annualised basis.
"It's hard to think the prices keep rising this fast amid
supply glut," Shinichi Okada, Executive Vice President at JFE
Holdings, Japan's No.2 steel maker, said this week.
Hurt by falling export margins, Nippon Steel reported a 56
percent drop in its 2015/16 recurring profit, which is pre-tax
before one-off items. It did not provide forecasts for this
year.
JFE's profit also plunged 72 percent for the year just ended
and it predicted flat growth this year.
Weak domestic demand for vehicles and houses, along with a
tough export environment have forced Japanese steelmakers to cut
production.
Nippon Steel slashed 2015/16 output by 6 percent to 42.17
million tonnes, the lowest in six years, while JFE lowered its
output by 4 percent to 27.36 million tonnes.
But JFE forecast a small increase this year to 28 million
tonnes. Nippon Steel provided no estimate.
"Our output remains slack this quarter, but it will improve
in the October-March half, backed by the Tokyo Olympic-related
projects and higher consumer spending," Sakae said.
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is struggling with
a rift between its shareholders Nippon Steel and Ternium,
on top of fallout from Brazil's worst recession in over a
century.
Asked about Usiminas' outlook, Sakae said its affiliate is
now set to step up restructuring after its board approved a plan
to raise fresh capital.
"Our aim is to bolster Usiminas' earnings and financial
strength by raising market share and selling assets," he said.
As for its relationship with Ternium, Sakae said: "There
have been discords in the past, but we now work in concert as
you can see from our agreement on Usiminas' finance plan. We are
not worried at all."
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)