TOKYO, Aug 30 Nippon Steel Corp , the
world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it expects to start
producing coking coal at its Revuboe project in Mozambique in
2014, with development of the site expected to begin in the
first-half of 2012.
The project, expected to churn out 5 million tonnes annually
when it reaches peak production, marks Nippon Steel's first coal
development outside Australia and Canada as it looks to
diversify its sources of the steel-making commodity.
"Diversification of our coal sources is an important
strategic issue for us," Shinichi Fujiwara, director at the
firm's raw materials and machinery procurement division, told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"We need to consider geographical risk and also the risk of
greater competition from Indian and Chinese buyers, though
Queensland (in Australia) continues to be the base of our coal
supply."
Nippon Steel jointly owns the Revuboe project with
Australia's Talbot group and South Korea's POSCO .
Asia's steelmakers rely on Australia for the majority of
their coking coal needs, and were faced with tight supply early
this year after devastating floods hit Queensland -- the heart
of Australia's coal mining sector.
The bulk of premium hard-coking coal supply comes from the
BHP-Mitsubishi Alliance, owned by BHP and Mitsubishi
Corp .
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)