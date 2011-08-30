TOKYO, Aug 30 Nippon Steel Corp , the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it expects to start producing coking coal at its Revuboe project in Mozambique in 2014, with development of the site expected to begin in the first-half of 2012.

The project, expected to churn out 5 million tonnes annually when it reaches peak production, marks Nippon Steel's first coal development outside Australia and Canada as it looks to diversify its sources of the steel-making commodity.

"Diversification of our coal sources is an important strategic issue for us," Shinichi Fujiwara, director at the firm's raw materials and machinery procurement division, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"We need to consider geographical risk and also the risk of greater competition from Indian and Chinese buyers, though Queensland (in Australia) continues to be the base of our coal supply."

Nippon Steel jointly owns the Revuboe project with Australia's Talbot group and South Korea's POSCO .

Asia's steelmakers rely on Australia for the majority of their coking coal needs, and were faced with tight supply early this year after devastating floods hit Queensland -- the heart of Australia's coal mining sector.

The bulk of premium hard-coking coal supply comes from the BHP-Mitsubishi Alliance, owned by BHP and Mitsubishi Corp .

