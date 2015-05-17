TOKYO May 18 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
expects demand for seamless pipes used in oil drilling
to fall by up to 30 percent this business year, but aims to
offset most of the impact through lower fuel costs, a senior
executive said.
Nippon Steel, the world's second-largest steelmaker, is
among the world's top makers of high-end seamless pipes used
mainly for drilling oil and gas, along with French steel
pipe-maker Vallourec and Italy's Tenaris.
Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Ota told Reuters in an
interview the company was also targetting 50 billion yen ($420
million) in other savings this year, and hoped to boost profits
at its overseas units by the same amount over three years.
He declined to comment on the company's overall earnings for
the year to March 2016, saying the outlook for raw material
prices, the yen's exchange rate, and steel output were still
unclear.
The company has given no earnings guidance, but a poll of 20
analysts by Thomson Reuters forecasts a 6 percent increase in
recurring profit to 480.5 billion yen ($4.03 billion).
"What we can say is that we'll cover a shortfall in seamless
pipes by lower fuel expenses, save 50 billion yen from other
cost cuts this year," Ota said.
"In addition, we aim to boost profits of overseas units by
50 billion yen over the next three years."
Tokyo-based Nippon Steel does not break out the financial
contribution of steel pipes in its results, but analysts said
the segment contributed more than 20 percent profit.
"The pipe segment is an important profit driver for Nippon
Steel," said Yuji Matsumoto, an analyst at Nomura Securities,
who expected the weaker demand to cut recurring profit this year
by about 45 billion yen.
The firm sold 1.19 million tonnes of seamless pipes in the
year ended in March, steady on a year earlier.
"For this business year, seamless demand is likely to fall
about 20-30 percent as oil majors have warned that they would
cut their orders that much," Ota said.
"Our product mix will get worse because seamless pipes
generate higher margins than other products."
Global oil prices tumbled to six-year lows in
March. Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
BP Plc and others have slashed 2015 capital spending
plans by 10 to 15 percent, delaying and scrapping projects.
However, lower prices would generate some savings, Ota said.
"The fuel cost for bulker (vessels) and trucks to deliver
our products to customers are down sharply," he said.
"Those costs will add up. We don't know if we can completely
offset the impact from weaker demand, but we aim to offset most
of it," he said.
($1 = 119.4400 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)