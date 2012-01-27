* Oct-Dec recurring profit Y30.0 bln vs Y53.5 bln year ago

* Cuts 2011/12 profit forecast by one-third to Y120 bln

* Shares down 2.5 pct, little reaction to announcement (Recasts with company, analyst comments)

By Yuko Inoue

TOKYO, Jan 27 Nippon Steel Corp, the world's No.4 steelmaker, slashed its annual profit outlook for the second time in three months as the strong yen, price declines and flooding in Thailand cut its quarterly profit by 44 percent.

The company said on Friday the sector was still not out of the woods, saying declining exports and falling demand had cut prices and prompted it to cut its annual outlook by one-third.

A shaky global economy and China's tight monetary policy dented demand in China, the world's top producer and consumer, while devastating floods in Thailand, which takes in 10 percent of Japan's steel exports, curtailed shipments.

"It's hard to tell whether or not we have hit the bottom given a large number of uncertain factors," Shinichi Taniguchi, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, told a news conference.

He said manufacturing output in Japan's domestic market remains cloudy, while a supply glut, particularly of thick plates, weighs on Asia's steel market.

"We should maybe brace for a tough new year, too," he said.

Nippon Steel, which will emerge as the world's No.2 steelmaker after a merger with Sumitomo Metal in October, recorded 30 billion yen ($389 million) in recurring profit, which is pretax and before special items, for the three months ended Dec. 31.

It trimmed its annual profit outlook to 120 billion yen only three months after the company slashed the forecast by 22 percent to 180 billion yen in October.

The new 120 billion yen forecast compares with an average estimate of 170 billion yen in a poll of 20 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Most analysts, however, had refrained from updating their forecasts due to Nippon's ongoing talks with large-lot customers on price cuts.

"The production halts at Japanese manufacturers in Thailand, one of the world's biggest steel importers, following the devastating floods, had substantial impact on Asia's steel market," said Shinya Yamada, steel analyst at Credit Suisse. "The steep outlook cut was not a surprise."

The disaster came as supply from steelmakers in South Korea and China continued to increase, eroding prices.

Crude steel output in China and South Korea surged by 66 million tonnes, or nearly 10 percent, to 764 million tonnes in 2011, according to World Steel Association statistics. Most of that was funneled to the export market.

The yen has been hovering around 76-77 to the dollar, near a record high. That helped to cut exports of Japanese steelmakers, who generate nearly half of their sales overseas, to a 29-month low in November.

A fall in costs of the primary raw materials, iron ore and coal, also led to price cuts on automotive steel sheets, a key product for Japanese steelmakers, squeezing steelmakers' margins.

Nippon Steel shares showed little reaction to the earnings release, trading 2.5 percent lower on the day at 196 yen, roughly in line with their level before the announcement, while the broader Nikkei average was down 0.3 percent.

The shares had risen 4.7 percent this year as of Thursday's close, in line with the Nikkei.

($1 = 77.05 yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Matt Driskill)