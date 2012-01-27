TOKYO Jan 27 Nippon Steel Corp,
the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it expects
its crude steel output to fall to 30.1 million tonnes in the
financial year ending on March 31, down 7.3 percent from 32.47
million tonnes last business year due to sluggish exports and
lower prices.
The company said the flooding in Thailand would reduce its
steel shipments for the year by 500,000 tonnes and slash profit
by 14 billion yen ($181 million).
It had lowered its output forecast in November to about 30.8
million tonnes to cope with a decline in demand following the
Thai flooding and uncertainties in the market.
($1 = 77.3100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)