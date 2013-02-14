TOKYO Feb 14 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , the world's No. 2 steelmaker by output, said on Thursday it expects crude steel production to rise by 1.2 percent to 45.9 million tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2013.

The company was created through Nippon Steel's acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries that was completed in October 2012. The steel makers produced a combined group total of 45.37 million tonnes of steel in the year through March last year, the company said in a statement on its earnings.

The company forecast a loss of 140 billion yen ($1.5 billion) for the year to March 31, according to an earnings statement.

($1 = 93.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)