TOKYO Dec 4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it had
renewed a contract to buy 1.8-2.6 million tonnes of iron ore
annually from India's state-owned Metals & Minerals Trading Corp
(MMTC) over three years.
The deal follows the approval by India's cabinet in June to
renew a long-term contract between MMTC and Japanese steelmakers
for the supply of high-grade iron ore, despite growing pressure
in India to use its natural resources to meet domestic needs.
Under the contract, India will supply 3.0-4.3 million tonnes
of the steel-making material a year to Japanese steelmakers.
JFE Steel, a unit of JFE Holdings Inc, and Nisshin
Steel Co Ltd said they had also renewed their contracts
with MMTC, but declined to disclose their purchase volumes.
A Kobe Steel Ltd spokesman said it could not
immediately confirm whether or not the firm had signed a deal.
Despite the plunging price of iron ore in an oversupplied
global market, Japan's steelmakers want to diversify procurement
sources to ensure a long-term supply of the raw material, as
Japan depends on Australia and Brazil for its imports.
In the fiscal year that ended March 2015, Japan imported a
total of 136.8 million tonnes of iron ore, 61.1 percent of which
came from Australia and 26.5 percent from Brazil.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Potter)