PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, April 4 Nippon Steel Sumitomo, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will start developing the Revuboe coking coal mine in Mozambique, a week after Anglo American abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in the project.
Nippon Steel, which has a third of the project, said it will start production from the mine in 2016. The mine is expected to produce five million tonnes of coking coal a year.
Mozambique holds some of the largest untapped deposits of coking coal and is slated to become a key source of the sought-after premium, hard grade that is used in making steel.
Anglo American last week said it abandoned a $555 million plan to buy a stake in the project in the latest sign of prudence from major miners chastised by investors for excessive spending and poor acquisitions.
LONDON, March 9 Britain needs a new trade deal with the European Union which gives UK and EU insurers and reinsurers the right to operate across borders, an industry lobby group said on Thursday.
SANTIAGO, March 8 BHP Billiton may try to restart production at the world's No.1 copper mine Escondida in Chile using temporary workers once the strike surpasses 30 days, the company told a local radio station on Wednesday.