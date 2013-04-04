TOKYO, April 4 Nippon Steel Sumitomo, Japan's biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it will start developing the Revuboe coking coal mine in Mozambique, a week after Anglo American abandoned plans to buy a majority stake in the project.

Nippon Steel, which has a third of the project, said it will start production from the mine in 2016. The mine is expected to produce five million tonnes of coking coal a year.

Mozambique holds some of the largest untapped deposits of coking coal and is slated to become a key source of the sought-after premium, hard grade that is used in making steel.

Anglo American last week said it abandoned a $555 million plan to buy a stake in the project in the latest sign of prudence from major miners chastised by investors for excessive spending and poor acquisitions.