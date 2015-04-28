* Sees 44-45 mln tonnes in crude steel output in FY15/16
* Expects overseas steel prices to hover at current levels
* Sees a pick-up in domestic demand from July-Sept
(Adds detail, quotes)
TOKYO, April 28 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, Japan's top steelmaker, plans to cut crude steel
output in the April-June quarter by 1 million tonnes, or about 9
percent, from the previous quarter because of rising inventories
at home.
The reduction is bigger than the 4.9 percent fall forecast
by Japan's industry ministry this month in the country's crude
steel output for the period, which would take it to the lowest
level for the quarter in six years.
Steel product inventories at major Japanese wholesalers
totalled 5.91 million tonnes as of February, up 4 percent from
about a year earlier, due to lower automobile output and weaker
housing starts, both hit by a sales tax rise in April last year.
"We are worried about a surge in inventories," Nippon
Steel's executive vice-president, Katsuhiko Ota, told reporters.
"We will cut output to help reduce stocks," he said.
The world's No.2 steelmaker by output expects domestic
demand and its own output to pick up from the July-September
quarter. Its output could recover further in the second half of
the business year, leading to annual output of 44-45 million
tonnes for the year to March 2016, Ota added.
That would be flat on the 44.96 million tonnes in the year
just ended, when output fell 1.6 percent due to weak
manufacturing and construction demand.
Rival JFE Holdings also said last week its crude
steel output was projected to remain flat on the 28.4 million
tonnes produced in 2014/15, with production set to even out
after a dip in the April-June fiscal quarter.
Ota said domestic demand looked to remain healthy, but steel
prices abroad, which plunged earlier this year, may hover around
current levels for a while.
Nippon Steel reported that its 2014/15 recurring profit,
which is pre-tax before one-off items, rose 25 percent as lower
material costs boosted margins. It did not provide a profit
forecast for this year.
The global steel industry has been struggling with
overcapacity and sluggish demand in the world's top buyer,
China, but Japanese steelmakers have enjoyed sound earnings
thanks to stable prices at home and a slump in the price of iron
ore, a key material for making steel.
($1 = 119.0600 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick,
Stephen Coates and Alan Raybould)