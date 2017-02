TOKYO, April 27 Nippon Steel Corp said on Friday that its crude steel output would drop slightly in April-June from a year ago, but that it would gradually recover in the following quarter.

The world's fourth-biggest steelmaker said crude steel output would drop to 7.5-7.6 million tonnes in April-June from 7.75 million tonnes in the same period in 2011. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)