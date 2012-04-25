TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nippon Steel has sued Posco, accusing the South Korean steel maker of improperly obtaining patented magnetic steel sheet technology, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A Nippon Steel spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

The two companies have several technical cooperation agreements and cooperate in a joint iron ore procurement scheme. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)