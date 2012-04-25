UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's Nippon Steel has sued Posco, accusing the South Korean steel maker of improperly obtaining patented magnetic steel sheet technology, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
A Nippon Steel spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
The two companies have several technical cooperation agreements and cooperate in a joint iron ore procurement scheme. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.