TOKYO, April 25 Nippon Steel Corp said on Wednesday that it was suing the world's No.3 steelmaker, POSCO, and its affiliates for infringing a patent for magnetic steel sheet technology used for transformers.

Nippon Steel, the world's No.5 steel maker, said it was suing the South Korean firm, its Japan unit and a former engineer of Nippon Steel.

