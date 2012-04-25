UPDATE 3-Russian tycoon Prokhorov cuts Rusal stake in $240 million sale
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
TOKYO, April 25 Nippon Steel Corp said on Wednesday that it was suing the world's No.3 steelmaker, POSCO, and its affiliates for infringing a patent for magnetic steel sheet technology used for transformers.
Nippon Steel, the world's No.5 steel maker, said it was suing the South Korean firm, its Japan unit and a former engineer of Nippon Steel.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Sale follows stalled talks with Vekselberg (Writes through, adds context, detail on buyers)
BEIJING, Feb 14 Fearing pollution, hundreds of residents in a northeastern Chinese city on Tuesday protested the building of an aluminium processing plant, ignoring warnings from authorities against disturbing social order.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore said on Tuesday that resuming dividend payouts was a priority this year.