TOKYO Jan 29 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp
said on Thursday it took a 68.6 billion yen ($583
million) charge in the April-December period as a slump in oil
prices was hurting profits at its pipe affiliate in Brazil.
Japan's biggest steelmaker, which also supplies steel pipes
to oil and gas companies globally, expects the drop in oil to
have a negative impact on its earnings for the next business
year starting in April, an executive said.
"We don't expect a major impact from lower oil prices this
business year but we may see a negative effect on new orders and
output of steel pipes in the next business year,"
Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Ota told a news conference
on its earnings.
"If oil prices stay below $50, orders for pipes will be held
back. We need to cope with the changes carefully," he said.
Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60
percent since June, forcing a number of oil and gas companies to
scale back capital spending plans for 2015.
United States Steel Corp said this month it would idle
plants in Illinois and Indiana due to weak demand from the oil
industry, resulting in the layoff of 545 people.
Nippon Steel took the charge on Vallourec & Sumitomo Tubos
do Brasil (VSB), its joint venture with France's Vallourec
, which holds a 56 percent stake. Nippon Steel owns
40.4 percent while Sumitomo Corp has 3.6 percent.
Ota said Nippon Steel was taking an impairment loss
equivalent to 80-90 percent of the book value of VSB at the time
of its investment in 2007.
The joint venture, which can produce 600,000 tonnes of
seamless pipes a year, is currently operating at about a 60-70
percent utilisation rate and has been making a loss, according
to Nippon Steel.
Nippon Steel, the world's second-biggest steelmaker, raised
its forecast for recurring profit in the year ending March 31 to
410 billion yen ($3.48 billion) from 400 billion, citing a
higher margin in its mainstay steel business.
That is in line with the 411 billion yen mean estimate from
18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters and compares with 361
billion yen a year earlier.
The Tokyo-based company also reported a 21.6 percent gain in
recurrent profit for the April-December period.
The global steel industry is struggling with over-capacity
and sluggish demand in China, the world's biggest producer and
consumer of steel, as economic growth there slows.
But Japanese steelmakers have managed to maintain healthy
profits, helped by falling iron ore prices and sound domestic
steel demand as well as a drop in the yen over the past two
years, which has pushed up margins on exports.
($1 = 117.6500 yen)
