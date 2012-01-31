TOKYO Jan 31 Nippon Yusen KK, Japan's biggest shipping company, said on Tuesday it expects its recurring income to receive a 30 billion yen ($393 million) boost in the year starting on April 1 from gains in its non-liner business.

Nippon Yusen said it now expects a recurring loss in the current business year of 31 billion yen, bigger than its previous forecast for a 22.5 billion yen loss, on falling shipping fees, high fuel costs stemming from sanctions against Iran, and a high yen. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)