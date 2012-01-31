TOKYO Jan 31 Nippon Yusen KK,
Japan's biggest shipping company, said on Tuesday it expects its
recurring income to receive a 30 billion yen ($393 million)
boost in the year starting on April 1 from gains in its
non-liner business.
Nippon Yusen said it now expects a recurring loss in the
current business year of 31 billion yen, bigger than its
previous forecast for a 22.5 billion yen loss, on falling
shipping fees, high fuel costs stemming from sanctions against
Iran, and a high yen.
($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)