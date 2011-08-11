(Follows alerts)

Aug 12 Nippon Gas plans to enter southeast Asian energy markets this fiscal by investing in liquefied petroleum gas retailers in the region, in light of a "flattening" domestic market for the gas, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The retailer will spend 5-30 billion yen ($65-$391 million) to buy or take equity stakes in peers in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam, to up foreign sales to 100 billion yen in five years, the daily said.

Nippon Gas has already begun considering potential investment targets in Asia, and even acquired an 11.4 percent stake in energy retailer Australian Power and Gas Co in June, Nikkei said.

Nippon, which also manufactures and sells handy gas containers, will introduce elsewhere in Asia its techniques for distributing and retailing LPG in small volumes, the paper said. ($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)