European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets
LONDON, March 21 European shares gained on Tuesday with cyclicals, banking and oil stocks outperforming, reversing a cautious start to the week.
TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Nippon Paint Co said on Monday it will issue 60 million new shares worth 102.3 billion yen ($1 billion) to Nipsea International, a wholly owned unit of unlisted Singaporean paint maker Wuthelam.
The proceeds will be used to repay loans taken out to purchase shares in various joint ventures in Asia owned by Nippon Paint and Wuthelam, the company said. ($1 = 101.9850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TOKYO, March 21 Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, will keep its product prices unchanged in April for the second month in a row to ensure that the steel market catches up with hikes made across December-February.