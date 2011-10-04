Oct 5 Suzuki Metal Industry Co , a key
spring materials unit of Japan's Nippon Steel Corp ,
will move production from a domestic plant to Thailand, business
daily Nikkei reported.
Suzuki Metal makes spring wire used in automobile engine
valves and controls roughly 45 percent of the world market, the
paper said.
Suzuki Metal will be able to expand output capacity at low
cost by using equipment underutilized at home, the paper said.
The shift in production to Thai Special Wire will lift the
output in Thailand by roughly 12 percent, the Nikkei reported.
The company is also planning to shift its production of
engine valve spring materials for Japanese carmakers in the U.S
to a Swedish subsidiary in Indiana, the daily said.
Suzuki Metal bought Swedish firm Suzuki Garphyttan AB in
2009 and turned Thai Special Wire into a subsidiary in March by
raising its stake to 51 percent, the business daily said.
