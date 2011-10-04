Oct 5 Suzuki Metal Industry Co , a key spring materials unit of Japan's Nippon Steel Corp , will move production from a domestic plant to Thailand, business daily Nikkei reported.

Suzuki Metal makes spring wire used in automobile engine valves and controls roughly 45 percent of the world market, the paper said.

Suzuki Metal will be able to expand output capacity at low cost by using equipment underutilized at home, the paper said.

The shift in production to Thai Special Wire will lift the output in Thailand by roughly 12 percent, the Nikkei reported.

The company is also planning to shift its production of engine valve spring materials for Japanese carmakers in the U.S to a Swedish subsidiary in Indiana, the daily said.

Suzuki Metal bought Swedish firm Suzuki Garphyttan AB in 2009 and turned Thai Special Wire into a subsidiary in March by raising its stake to 51 percent, the business daily said. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)