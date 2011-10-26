* Nippon Steel cuts FY outlook by 22 pct to 180 bln yen
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's top steelmakers, Nippon
Steel Corp and JFE Holdings Inc , slashed their
full-year profit outlooks by about 20 percent on Wednesday, hit
by a rapid deterioration in Asia's steel market after booking
quarterly earnings about half of last year's levels.
Ebbing demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, and an uncertain global economy, are weighing heavily
on the profits of Asian steelmakers already reeling from a
supply glut and sagging regional prices.
Japanese steelmakers, heavily exposed to Asia's steel
market, face an even tougher outlook due to a strong
yen and prices that are expected to fall further in the export
market.
The glum outlook follows POSCO's announcement
last week that the South Korean steelmaker will cut its 2011
investment plan and its October-December operating profit may
fall.
Nippon Steel, the world's No.4 steelmaker, slashed its
outlook for recurring profit for the year to March 2012 to 180
billion yen ($2.38 billion) from its projection of 230 billion
yen only three months ago.
That compares with an average estimate of 206.8 billion yen
in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JFE, the world's No.5, also cut its full-year profit
forecast to 100 billion yen from its July estimate of a 130
billion yen profit. The estimate is below analysts' consensus of
121 billion yen profit and would mark a 40 percent drop from a
year ago.
The two firms' July-September profit fell about 50 percent
from a year earlier as a strong yen and weak demand in Asia
squeezed margins on exports.
Nippon Steel shares closed down 2.4 percent at 204 yen after
the results, but JFE finished up 4.4 percent at 1,459
yen .
"JFE's new earnings outlook now appears to fully reflect the
deteriorating environment, giving a relief to investors, but
Nippon Steel's outlook is still not bad enough," said Takashi
Aoki, vice president of equity investment at Mizuho Asset
Management.
Falling prices of spot iron ore will ease cost pressure but
analysts caution that steel prices may fall more sharply than
the cost of iron ore, as steelmakers negotiate their purhcase of
the key steelmaking ingredient on a quarterly basis.
Steelmakers have yet to fully pass on higher iron ore costs
incurred early this year and will face vocal calls from
carmakers and other customers for large price cuts as raw
material prices fall, analysts said.
Spot iron ore prices slumped 7.2 percent on Tuesday, the
steepest decline ever on weak demand from China, where slower
growth has dented steel consumption. Iron ore prices have fallen
20 percent since early September.
(Editing by Joseph Radford, Vinu Pilakkott and Matt Driskill)