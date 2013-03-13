* Aims synergies of $2.1 bln per year over 3 years
* Sees its crude steel output steady at 46 mln T/yr
* Sees domestic steel demand staying around 60 mln T/yr
TOKYO, March 13 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, said on
Wednesday it aims to cut costs from integrating operations but
expects to maintain its crude steel output at current levels
over the next three years.
The steelmaker outlined plans to mothball one of three blast
furnaces at its Kimitsu steel mill around March 2016 and to
delay the start of a new blast furnace at its Wakayama plant.
The announcement, part of the measures to achieve synergies
of at least 200 billion yen ($2.1 billion) per year in about
three years, marked the first crude steel capacity cutback since
the company was formed by a merger of two Japanese steel majors
last October.
Japan's steel industry has been hit by falling demand from
carmakers and manufacturers that have shifted production
overseas, as well as by the construction of new steel mills
elsewhere in Asia and slowing economic growth in China.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo, which was created through Nippon
Steel's acquisition of Sumitomo Metal Industries, said it
expects domestic steel demand to stay around 60 million tonnes a
year. It has also said it would embark on a drastic change in
production to head off increasing competition in East Asia.
Despite shuttering the No.3 blast furnace at Kimitsu mill,
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo will maintain crude steel output levels
at the plant by optimising production at the remaining two blast
furnaces, President Hiroshi Tomono told reporters.
To cut costs, the steelmaker will also delay indefinitely
the start-up of a new No.2 blast furnace at its Wakayama steel
mill in western Japan.
The company will also maintain its alliance with Kobe Steel
, he said, adding it sees its crude steel output
remaining steady at current levels of around 46 million tonnes
per year over the next three years.
The company expects to invest 100 billion yen per year on
strategic investments including capital spending, mergers and
acquisitions, over the next three years.
Investments in iron ore and coking coal projects are also
included in the strategic investments, and the company aims to
raise the ratio of procuring raw materials from projects that it
invests in, Tomono told reporters.
($1 = 95.9900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)