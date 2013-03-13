TOKYO, March 13 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, will mothball the No.3 blast furnace at its Kimitsu steel mill, east of Tokyo, around March 2016 to lower costs.

That would mark the first crude steel capacity cutback since the company was formed by a merger of two Japanese steel majors last October.

The steelmaker will also delay indefinitely the startup of a new No.2 blast furnace at its Wakayama steel mill in western Japan, the company said in its mid-term business plan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Tom Hogue)