TOKYO, March 13 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp, the world's No.2 steelmaker by output, will
mothball the No.3 blast furnace at its Kimitsu steel mill, east
of Tokyo, around March 2016 to lower costs.
That would mark the first crude steel capacity cutback since
the company was formed by a merger of two Japanese steel majors
last October.
The steelmaker will also delay indefinitely the startup of a
new No.2 blast furnace at its Wakayama steel mill in western
Japan, the company said in its mid-term business plan.
